Deep concern for Montessori expansion

To the Editor:

There is deep concern in our formerly peaceful area of Vineyard Haven, that the expansion plans for the Montessori School will have an even more harmful impact on the neighborhood in our section of Vineyard Haven.

The anticipated doubling of traffic on Tashmoo Ave. — a two way street already with parking issues — the dramatic increase in school population, and gigantic size of the complex itself despite being reduced by two house lots in territory from the original Tashmoo Inn property and an additional two story structure requested on that limited sized site are sufficient cause to be alarmed. Of greatest significance would be the potential drainage, septic and sewage concerns during ever increasingly torrential downpours. They are reputed to flood septic systems with potential to overrun onto the downward projection from the school’s Main Street location and onto both the Tisbury town beach and that of the VHYC, both located at the end of Owen Little Way a mere street block from the proposed enlarged campus. This proved to be the obstacle in the 1980’s to the condo project initially destined for that site.

Septic systems, especially one to accommodate such a large group of staff and students of approximately one-hundred-and-fifty persons year round, on a site so close to town and VHYC fragile beaches, should bear serious investigation and concern. The anticipated degradation of our residential neighborhood and greatly increased noise on our town’s charming Main St. leading to the historical West Chop Victorian summer tourist enclave, all present grave causes for consideration.

In the mid 1980’s we concerned neighbors railed successfully against condos proposed in that location. Then a nursery school was suggested as an alternative. We taxpaying residents objected strenuously but were assured back then by a Tisbury Planning Board representative that “we had nothing to fear from a tiny nursery school.”

In conclusion, this vast Montessori School expansion is already located in an inappropriate area of our residential community. An ever increasing school population will inevitably evolve as students continue to go through the grades and new preschoolers arrive, as has and is occurring, thus necessitating this inquiry. The Montessori School site compares negatively with the Charter School’s location in West Tisbury, which happily provides ample room for growth and isolation from residential areas.

My own 1880 Victorian home directly abuts alongside the school playground where storm windows must be kept on year-round to blunt the sound of children located at a mere fifteen feet away. What has been particularly egregious but apparently legal, has been the sudden construction on that site already of a three story additional building with no consideration or approval of the taxpaying neighbors, owing to the pre-existing Dover Amendment.

Captain Ralph Packer Senior was reputedly the original owner of the lovely Victorian Tashmoo summer Inn, prior to its deliberate destruction by fire in the mid 1950’s. My historic 1880 home adjacent to it was his own family residence. To assail this area holding such a significant background of local history further might be considered a tragedy.

Doreen Kinsman

Vineyard Haven