Edgartown: Carnegie talk, Film Night, Brickyard hike, Bodhi Path, and alpaca

As I sat down to write my column, I was happy to see that Thursday is Jan. 25. Not that it’s a special day, but it means that January is almost over. One winter month down, almost. In my head it’s still early January, because I’m doing end-of-the-year bookkeeping work, and have tax forms due, so I’m imagining that I have more time than I really do. Slow and steady. My January mantra.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Marnely Murray on Jan. 22, Eric Herman on Jan. 23, and Shannon Donovan on Jan. 24.

Do you know what is happening now? Kindergarten registration for next year. Yup. They’re starting to plan for next year already. If you have a child heading for kindergarten at the Edgartown School in the fall, please stop into the front office of the school between 8 am and 3 pm from now until Feb. 9. To register your child, bring your child’s birth certificate or passport, up-to-date immunization and health records, and proof of residency with street address, such as your lease, mortgage, or a utility bill. For more information, contact Mary Beth Naron at 508-627-3316, ext. 0.

Thursday, Jan. 25, the Carnegie will be having Coffee and Conversations at the Carnegie: The Art of Performance, with Islander Elizabeth Bennett, dramaturg and arts advocate. Ms. Bennett will share her behind-the-scenes experience in “Broadway Bound: Taking a Notion and Turning It into a Tony.” Click the Coffee and Conversations website to reserve a spot.

Thursday nights are International Film Nights at the Edgartown library. This week they are showing “Brighton 4th.” Each Thursday evening, they will show a different international film with English subtitles. January’s films highlight the diverse stories of immigrants in the U.S., exploring universal themes of love, family, and cultural heritage. Dessert and light refreshments will be served. “Brighton 4th” is about a former Olympic wrestler from Tbilisi who travels from his home country of Georgia to a Russian-speaking neighborhood in Brooklyn to visit his hapless son in a shabby boarding house. He soon does everything in his power to help his son get out of a $14,000 gambling debt to a local mob boss. This realistic, sensitive drama is an ode to the power of familial bonds.

Felix Neck is hosting a Full Moon Owl Prowl: S’mores and More on Jan. 26, from 5 to 6 pm. The cost is $15 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Have a s’more by the bonfire, then head out on the moon stroll to learn about nocturnal birds. Click the S’mores and More website to register.

The M.V. Museum is offering Friday Resets on Friday evenings this winter, from 5 to 8 pm. The Friday Reset is designed to help folks relax, relieve stress, and regroup. Join M.V. Museum each Friday this winter for an evening of board games, crafts, puzzles, light bites, and a special featured activity each week. Whether you’re crafting, playing games, or enjoying live performances, there’s a way for everyone to unwind. Savor a complimentary snack and beverage, immerse yourself in the exhibitions, and maybe even win a prize. Admission is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Want to try a new hike? Or maybe not so new? Saturday, Jan. 27, offers a Brickyard Hike and Explore from 9 to 11:30 am. Explore the natural and land use history of the iconic Brickyard in Chilmark on this guided nature hike. Our hike will bring us from the humble heights of Prospect Hill to the stunning view of the Brickyard. Along the way, participants will learn about the glacial movement that formed the Island we call home, and how Islanders helped build Boston brick by brick. Preregistration is required by visiting the Trustees website. Questions? Email cdrogin@thetrustees.org. The cost is $12 for adult members and $6 for kid members, $20 for adult nonmembers and $10 for child nonmembers.

Saturday also offers the Winter Sale from the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse wardrobe collection, from 10 am to 1 pm. All proceeds benefit the M.V. Playhouse. Who knows what must-have item you might find?

Bodhi Path of M.V. has group meditation on Sundays, 10 to 11 am, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 7 pm. If you are new to meditation, you’re welcome to come 15 minutes early for an introduction. Sessions are available both in person at Bodhi Path in West Tisbury and online via Zoom. Go to bit.ly/MVBodhiPath for more information.

Hey, even with winter upon us, there’s still a chance for an alpaca walk. Island Alpaca has its Walk and Talk most days from 10:30 to 11 am. Walking with alpaca is a way to learn more about how gentle they truly are. A wonderful experience for all ages. Every participant will learn the basics of handling an alpaca safely, as well as where they come from, and why they are important. One can see how sweet and gentle they are by interacting with them, and literally get your hands on them to see how luxurious and soft their fleece is. This sounds like a great opportunity for me and my nieces, Abby and Gwen. The cost is $30 for your own alpaca, $20 if you share an alpaca. Not going to lie. I just booked it for this weekend.

That does it for now. Just got back from dinner with my nieces, and I’m full as can be. We enjoyed the Wharf and its new winter menu. I’m ready to go to sleep. I’m not getting any younger. The early bird special makes a lot more sense to me nowadays.

Have a wonderful week. Stay warm.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.