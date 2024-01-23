Oak Bluffs: Oprah Winfrey, M.V. Museum, Rotary Club, and community potluck

“We have to make the choice — every single day — to exemplify the truth, the respect, and the grace that we wish for this world.” –Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey was born into poverty in rural Mississippi, in 1954. She did not have an easy childhood; she was born to a teenage mother and a coal miner father, and she lived with various relatives in her young years. She had many struggles and painful losses throughout her early life. It is easy to forget how she started, because she has been known for so long as one of the richest women in the world. She was a millionaire by age 32. She literally got herself there, with work and courage, against many odds. After her success in broadcast journalism, she had her first acting role in “The Color Purple” in 1985. The new musical version was released in December, this time with Oprah co-producing. I saw it at Edgartown Cinema, and take it from me, it is a stunning film. Happy birthday to Oprah, who turns 70 this month!

Our January full moon rises on Jan. 25. It was named the Wolf Moon, for the howling wolves heard by Native Americans across the plains in the coldest months. According to astrology, this moon symbolizes the power and strength of wolves, and this year, it brings a time of boldness, playfulness, creativity, and self-expression. So get out there, be bold and playful! We do not have wolves on M.V., so you’ll have to do your own howling.

The Beach BeFrienders are at it again. On Sunday, Jan. 28, the beach cleanup is in Oak Bluffs. Meet at the Steamship terminal, where the Vineyard Conservation Society will be providing bags and gloves from 2 to 4:30 pm, and help de-litter our waterfront.

The “Friday Reset” at the M.V. Museum this week (Jan. 26) brings back PechaKucha. This one will be pet-themed. Presenters in this format will share 20 images for 20 seconds each. As usual, there will be crafts, table games, and light bites from Aquila from 5 to 8 pm. To be a presenter, email lredington@mvmuseum.org.

Also at the museum, this Saturday, the 27th, is the opening celebration of the newest exhibit, “Clifford: Our Big Red Dog.” From 10 am to noon, children and adults are invited to play, explore, and learn about Clifford and the man who brought him to life, Norman Bridwell. Rumor has it that Clifford himself will be there: Don’t miss it!

The Rotary Club of M.V. invites the community to its Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at noon at the P.A. Club. Rotary is an international community service organization, with the mission of “service above self.” Rotarians provide humanitarian service around the world. Here on M.V., members from all walks of life meet to connect, network, and find ways to make a tangible difference in our community. Join them, enjoy a light lunch, and find out more. RSVP by Jan. 27 by email to Tom Rosenthal at tgrosenthal@gmail.com, or call or text 508-441-4720. More info at mvrotary.com.

The M.V. Ag Society is hosting its first winter Local Food Community Potluck on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 7 pm at the Ag Hall. Bring a dish to share (and your own utensils and beverage) to spend time with friends and hear from the Ag Society about its current events and future plans.

Here’s something you might want to get a ticket for now: “Big Night Out” is the Vineyard Montessori School’s big fundraiser. It is on Feb. 3 this year, at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. From 6 to 9 pm you can enjoy fabulous apps, an open bar, live music with the Dukes of Circuit Ave, and a silent auction. I love the Montessori School, and I really love this event. It’s always a fun night out with all your neighbors and friends. Tickets are at vineyardmontessori.com/bignightout. See you there!

Happy birthday to Mary Leddy on Jan. 26! Caroline Davey Hannah shares Jan. 27 with “Alice In Wonderland” author Lewis Carroll. Birthday hugs to Jenny Marlin on the 28th. Julie Gaffey celebrates with Oprah Winfrey on the 29th Jan. 30 is the day for Mike Giordano and Jarek Peters. If you see Ginny Coutinho on Jan. 31, be sure to give her a birthday hug! Jarrett Campbell also celebrates on the 31st, which is also the birthday of the late, great Jackie Robinson.

