Poet’s Corner: ‘On Aging and the Loss of One’s Marbles’

On Aging and the Loss of One’s Marbles

By Ellen Martin Story

Sad, to think I’m losing marbles these days.

Used to lose a lot when I was a kid

playing on the sidewalk.

Could never finger-flick other marbles

out of the circle. I remember

the marbles were pretty with colorful

veins especially in sunlight.

In college, I tried pool and

wasn’t bad at using the cue stick

pretty good at calling my shots —

a shame I couldn’t keep the pocketed balls;

they were like big marbles, only not as cute.

You can’t buy the kind of marbles I need today.

If I could trade an arm and a leg, I would

just to keep my marbles. I can’t see these

that I have remaining, except I think

some of the round black spots in my eyes

may be reflections of the older marbles

that no longer hold my memories,

those that float around unreachable

that I can’t finger-flick or poke

back where they belong.

Ellen Martin Story is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets. She is retired, and lives full-time with her husband in Oak Bluffs.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.