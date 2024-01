Build a fun Rube Goldberg–esque contraption (intentionally designed to perform a simple task in an indirect, overly complicated way) at the West Tisbury library with Hugh Phear. All ages are welcome to try their hand at building an inspired device in a convoluted way. With limited time, materials, and space, participants will be challenged to get creative. Free and open to the public. Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 to 3 pm.