Court Report: Jan. 5 – 18, 2024

Jan. 5

Geraldo A. Lopes, Edgartown; 41, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Vagner Fernandes Santos, Teaticket; 52, larceny over $1,200: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Mariane R. Silva, Vineyard Haven; 29, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards: case closed.

Breno E. Silva, Vineyard Haven; 38, operation of motor vehicle with unlicensed/suspended permit, motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards: case closed.

Jan. 8

Kenrick Burke, Oak Bluffs; 48, negligent operation of motor vehicle, crosswalk violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Kenrick Burke, Vineyard Haven; 48, municipal bylaw violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Jan. 11

William S. Sanfilippo, Oak Bluffs; 58, unarmed burglary and assault, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official, violating abuse prevention order, vandalizing property, assault and battery: continued to probable cause hearing.

Jan. 12

Eliel Zotti, Edgartown; 51, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop for school bus: case closed.

Jan. 16

Rosalynn G. Kent, Edgartown; 43, two counts of being in possession of Class E drug to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug law, being in possession of Class C drug to distribute: continued to probable cause hearing.

Jan. 18

Stephen W. Luce, Edgartown; 52, in possession of large capacity firearm, two counts of being in possession of large capacity feeding device, improper storage of large capacity firearm, in possession of ammunition without FID card, two counts of being in possession of Class E drug to distribute, trafficking in 18 grams or more but less than 36 grams of cocaine, in possession of Class C drug to distribute: continued to status review.