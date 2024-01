Who? You. Get outside and join an owl prowl. Owls are quiet critters, silently flying through the Island woods and fields. They communicate, however, and you just might be able to hear one or two. Take a lovely moonlit stroll at Felix Neck, and look, listen, and learn about these amazing nocturnal birds. Dress warmly! Friday, Jan. 26, 5 to 6 pm. Members are $15 per person; nonmembers, $25 per person.