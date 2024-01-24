Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: February 2024

Training to Become a Matter of Balance Coach is Available Soon

Would you like to help older adults reduce their fear of falling and learn how to lessen the likelihood of a fall in the future? We are looking for individuals who have a passion for helping the Island’s older adult community. We plan to train an additional small number of volunteer coaches who will be able to co-teach an in-person class of about 15 older adults. The course you will be trained to give is called “Matter of Balance,” the curriculum for which is licensed by Healthy Aging M.V. You will work with Healthy Aging M.V. to identify an 8-week period that works with your schedule during this year, then teach a 2-hour in-person class each week for 8 weeks.

In order to become a coach, you will need to attend training – 2 four-hour in-person sessions – and then you will have a mentor to support your coaching experience. We plan on offering this training in late February. For more information and to register for this upcoming training session, contact Cindy Trish at ctrish@hamv.org, 508-693-7900 ext 455.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.