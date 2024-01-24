Island Alpaca walk and talk

Alpacas are gentle souls, and they like company, so take a stroll with one and get to know it better during Alpaca Walk and Talk. Learn about where alpacas come from, why they’re important, and how to handle them safely. Make a reservation at islandalpaca.com. Walk-ins are welcome. Cost is $30 per person to walk your own alpaca. Share your alpaca for just $20 per additional person. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Closed-toe shoes are required, and masks are suggested, but not mandatory. Daily, 10:30 to 11 am.