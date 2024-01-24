Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 15 – 19, 2024

Chilmark

Jan. 16, Andrew Readinger and Joanne Murray sold 28 Huntington Way to Huntington Way LLC for $5,000,000.

Jan. 19, John Owen Maloney sold an undivided 50 percent interest of 19 Allen Road to John Owen Maloney, trustee of John Owen Maloney 2009 Trust, for $1.

Jan. 19, James P. Karabees sold parcels on 1 Pondmark Road and 1 Middle Road to David K. Hummelberg and Lisa L. Hummelberg, trustee of Hummelberg Family Revocable Trust, for $3,950,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 18, Christopher H. Kerrigan and Kristen Kleimen sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 40 to Linda M. Samuels and Robert F. Samuels for $4,500.

Jan. 18, Barbara Dorsey sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 458 Week 20 to Kenneth P. Lasnier and Luanne H. Lasnier for $3,500.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 17, Katherine Voshell sold 2B Lauras Way to Samilia J. Anthony, trustee of Samilia J. Anthony Revocable Trust, for $1,350,000.

Jan. 19, 35 Temahigan Project LLC sold 35 Temahigan Ave. to Family Run Properties LLC and Robert J. Bonsignore, trustee of RJB Realty Trust, for $900,000.

Jan. 19, John M. Hess sold 46 Bay View Ave. to Brian K. Anderson and Pamela A. Anderson for $28,750.

Tisbury

Jan. 16, Virginia Hawkins sold 222 Sandpiper Lane Unit 10 to Susan Marie Peters for $1,276,000.

Jan. 16, Matthew A. Berlin, trustee of Kennedy Realty Trust, sold 20 Cleveland Ave. to Cleveland Avenue LLC for $5,500,000.

Jan. 17, David Robert Friedman, trustee of Joel Friedman Trust of 2014, sold 0 Paula Ave. to Evaine D. Alvarez for $555,000.

Jan. 18, Lagoon Pond Collaborative LLC sold 44 Lagoon Pond Road Lot 1 to Jerome O. Lloyd, Judeen Lloyd, and Omar Watts for $495,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 19, Christian S. MacDonald and Jared C. MacDonald, trustee of MacDonald Family 2017 Irrevocable Real Estate Trust, sold 8 Vineyard Meadow Farms to Katherine Voshell for $1,500,000.