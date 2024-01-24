Support Vineyard Montessori School

To the Editor:

With the childcare issue on this Island becoming dire, the Montessori school is stepping up to help fill that gap. The amount of working parents on this Island that depend on this school is vital.

This is not a for-profit business trying to expand to increase their profit. This is a school trying to be more of an asset to this community than it already is. The working class on this Island is struggling and the Montessori school has taken it upon themselves to help tangibly ease that.

They are taking the future generation of Islanders and providing a safe and nurturing environment where these kids are learning to be amazing humans.

The Montessori school has shown time and time again that they are committed to helping the Vineyard community prosper, this is just yet another example.

Valci Carvalho

Oak Bluffs