Veterans’ Corner

The Dukes County Veterans Service Department serves the veterans of all seven towns within Dukes County. The Veterans Service Officer helps veterans obtain all the benefits to which they are entitled, keeps records of living and deceased veterans, and conceives programs to honor vets and promote patriotism.

Veterans Services provides for the provision of Federal Veterans Administration and general laws governing the financial support of local veterans, including the determination of eligibility, the disbursement of veterans benefits, and assisting local veterans and their families in obtaining financial and other counseling, advice, and assistance.

Randy Dull, Veterans Agent

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org