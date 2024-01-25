Review of Trustees’ OSV application extended

The Edgartown conservation commission voted this week to continue its review and public hearing for the Trustees of Reservations’ application to sell over-sand vehicle (OSV) permits for its Chappaquiddick properties.

Since the fall filing of two separate notices of intent for OSV use on Leland Beach/ Wasque Reservation and Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, The Trustees have faced some resistance by the commission to greenlight its proposal.

On Wednesday, during the latest of several continuations of the NOI review, Edgartown conservation commissioners, and some members of the public, reiterated concerns about the organization’s management practices of its Chappy properties. Many cited the need for more detailed documentation in its proposed beach management plan, along with an increase in transparency when it comes to finances and staffing.

Also discussed was the proposed beach carrying capacity and potential OSV permit restrictions on rental cars.

While The Trustees have submitted some written answers to questions previously posed by the commission, Edgartown conservation agent Jane Varkonda noted some of the outstanding concerns with the nonprofit’s plan. Still pending, she said, is requested additional information on TTOR budgeting, staff descriptions and shift hours, updated maps designating land containing shellfish, detailed plans for the modular stairs located at Wasque, and trail signage.

The public hearings will continue on Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, The Trustees has tapped a beach manager for its Chappaquiddick properties, Trustees Island director Darci Schofield said. The new hire, who was not yet named, will reside on Chappy year-round and will begin in the next few weeks.