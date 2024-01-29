Genocide claims are antisemitic

To the editor:

During a week when decent people around the world paid attention to the fact that January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Martha’s Vineyard Times saw fit to publish, not one, but two antisemitic letters to the editor. Both were filled with the usual and recently invented ignorant lies dismissing Israel’s legitimate right to exist and to defend and protect itself from the terrorists’ promises of more October 7th pogroms. When supposedly well-meaning people try to justify an actual genocidal intent with lies about Israel and false accusations of genocide and occupation, it has nothing to do with policy, land, or freedom. It’s about ridding the world of Jews, whether or not they have an ounce of understanding that that is exactly what they are supporting.

Jackie Mendez-Diez

NYC, Formerly Chilmark