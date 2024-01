Leigh J. Rogers of Oak Bluffs died on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the age of 63, at his home. He was the son of Sylvia (Coutinho) Rogers.

A funeral service was held at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs on Jan. 27. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.