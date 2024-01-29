Services Thursday for Cristofer N. Vought

Cristofer N. Vought, 24, of Oak Bluffs, died on Jan. 24, 2024, at his home in Quincy, while attending barber school. He was the son of Zeke and Beth Vought of Oak Bluffs.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 1, at noon in the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, and burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery on State Road in Vineyard Haven.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.