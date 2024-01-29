Vineyard boys swim team wins regional championship

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School swim team had a big win on Saturday, placing first in the 5th Annual Cape and Island League Championship meet.

The boys team secured 326 points on Saturday, against second place Nauset who had 307.

Also during the big weekend, a number of swimmers qualified for sectional championships and set a few new school records.

All five of the league teams were present, including Nauset, Nantucket, Barnstable, Saint John Paul, and the Vineyard.

The girls team placed fourth at the tournament.

“I knew I had to get everyone really fired up, and swim our absolute best in order to win,” coach Jen Passafiume said. “The boys team pulled it together and swam the best I have ever seen, securing a lead and maintaining it throughout the meet. It was a nailbiter down to the very last event, but Martha’s Vineyard got the overall win for the championship.”

On the season, the Vineyard boys team pulled away Saturday as co-champions with Nauset.

Among the notable wins on Saturday, Andy Carr, Simon Hammarlund, Kaua De Assis, and Emmett Silva placed first in the 200-yard medley relay. They set a new school record of 1:51.15, and also qualified for the South Sectional Championships.

Coach Passafiume said that Kaua DeAssis was the top Vineyard swimmer in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing second place in 23.75. He had previously already qualified this event for sectional and state championships.

Paula Geshke was the only Vineyard girl to swim the 100 fly, where she placed second with a season best 1:03.26; she qualified for sectional and state championships. Boys team members Ronan Mullin and Kaua DeAssis placed first and second in the 100 fly.

The Boys 200 free relay team finished first on Saturday. Ronan Mullin, Andy Carr, Emmett Silva, and Kaua DeAssis placed first, qualifying for sectional championships with a time of 1:40.07.

Simon Hammarlund earned a new school record previously held by Christian Flanders in the 100 breaststroke, with an almost 2 second time drop finishing 3rd in 1:14.60.

The Sectional Championships will be held Feb. 10 and 11 in Worcester.