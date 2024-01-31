Cribbage Club results

Nineteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results were:

1st: Roger Thomas with an 11/5 +79 card

2nd: Bo Picard with an 11/4 +110 card

3rd: Bob Hakenson with a 10/5 card

4th: George Giosmas with an 8/4 +53 card

5th: Roy Scheffer with an 8/4 +43 card

We had 7 skunks! (games won by more than 30), and NO 24-point hands!

One flush crib by Doug Werther rounded out the night and we were all home by 8:30!

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the high school culinary department on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.