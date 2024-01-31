Friday Reset and Rest

By Friday, we could all probably use a little reset. As luck would have it, M.V. Museum is providing a series of Friday Reset gatherings, where we can go and play board games, create crafts and puzzles, and partake in delicious light bites and beverages. The Friday Reset is designed to help us relax, relieve stress, and regroup. Admission each week includes a light snack, admission to the featured activity, a craft (including materials), and the opportunity to explore the museum. Museum members: $20; nonmembers: $25. Every Friday, 5 to 8 pm.