Get ready to swing and promenade at the Grange Hall

Join the Vineyard Preservation Trust at the Grange Hall on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm for a night of contradancing and community, to benefit the rejuvenation of West Tisbury’s 165-year-old community centerpiece, the Grange Hall.

A press release from the trust says, “Preserving the past, living for the present, and preparing for the future: The Grange Hall Project will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

Attendees can dance their way into history by making a contribution to the historic building. A $5 suggested donation per person will be payable at the door. The night will include live contradance music, dancing, and nonalcoholic beverages.

Want to join Friends of the Grange Hall? Contact the Vineyard Preservation Trust at events@mvpreservation.org to help them with restoration of the Island landmark.

For more information, visit vineyardtrust.org or contact the Vineyard Preservation Trust at info@mvpreservation.org or join them on Instagram @vineyardpreservation.