JetBlue cuts Vineyard-Westchester flights

As part of an initiative to refocus its company’s network, JetBlue Airways says it will be discontinuing a number of its routes, including service between Martha’s Vineyard and White Plains, NY.

The announcement comes at the heels of the airline’s $3.8 million bid to acquire Spirit Airlines. Earlier this month, a federal judge blocked the proposed merger, citing concerns over potential impacts to the country’s aviation market. In a joint statement released last week, JetBlue and Spirit announced that they filed a notice of appeal.

In the meantime, the airline is looking to focus on its more lucrative, and busier routes.

“While closing routes is never easy, we made some changes to where we fly that will result in JetBlue ending serving on some routes and reducing to seasonal service on others,” JetBlue reps recently told The Times.

Customers looking to travel to the New York area from Martha’s Vineyard will still have access to JetBlue’s seasonal direct flights out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), the airline says.

The majority of impacted customers will be able to self-serve on the airline’s website and select alternate flight options, JetBlue says; Where alternate routes are not available, customers will be offered refunds to their original payment method.