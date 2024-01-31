Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 22 – 26, 2024

Chilmark

Jan. 24, Tower Lane Collaborative LLC sold 31 Tower Lane, 34 Ebens Lane, and 0 Middle Line Road to SanctuaryMV LLC for $2,900,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 24, Steven R. Becker and Jo-Ann R. Becker sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 462 Week 39 to Soraya M. Rosso for $6,500.

Jan. 24, David Gallagher sold 41 Road to the Plains to 41 Road To Paradise LLC for $1,800,000.

Gosnold

Jan. 26, John P. Downing Jr., trustee of John P. Downing Jr. Revocable Trust, sold 0 Blue Heron Drive Lot 57 to Bruce Eric Graham and Jennifer L. Graham for $870,000.