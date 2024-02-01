Gratitude for preschool support

To the Editor:

The Friends of the Chilmark Preschool would like to express our profound gratitude to the 100-plus Chilmark voters who unanimously supported our new preschool building project on Monday, Jan. 22. We would also like to thank those who have been supporting our efforts but were not able to participate in the vote, as well as the select board and Up-Island Regional School District Committee, who have been incredibly helpful in helping make this critical project a reality. It is truly heartening to see how strongly the Island community supports early childhood education.

Our nonprofit takes seriously the trust of the community, and the work that lies ahead. We are committed to creating a purpose-built, environmentally sound, aesthetically pleasing building for our youngest learners.

Rebekah Thomson, Debbi Zetterberg, Anne Mayhew, Virginia Barbatti, Ellen Rossi, Robyn Dori, Alicia Knight, and Director Anja May

Friends of the Chilmark Preschool