Turf field is disaster waiting to happen

To the Editor:

The idea of putting an artificial turf field at the MVRHS is totally irresponsible. Having lived in a community which installed such a field, and then had to undertake the removal of the same after too many student injuries and maintenance problems, I can tell you firsthand, this is a very expensive mistake. Wake up, people.

The city of Boston has banned any new synthetic turf fields in public parks (see the Guardian article on this from Sept. 30, 2022).

Why does anyone want one here? It’s a disaster waiting to happen.

Ellen T. Miller

Vineyard Haven