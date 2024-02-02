MVY announces grant recipients

This week, MVY Radio announced the newest recipients of quarterly “Business Diversity Initiative” grants to four local businesses.

Woman and Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) owned online gift store Boxed in Black, woman owned and environmentally friendly Boutique on the Buy Way, woman and BIPOC owned and managed event Legacy Week on the Vineyard, and woman owned marketing agency Shored Up Digital were selected. Each received 60 underwriting messages to be used to advertise their business.

According to a press release from the Island radio station, the flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1,200 per grantee. Since the initiative’s opening in 2021, the grant has donated $34,800 worth of airtime.

The local radio station’s initiative was created for businesses owned by traditionally marginalized groups, offering underwriting messages to business owners from traditionally underrepresented communities.

The next round of grants will be awarded in April. Applications are open now, and the deadline is March 31. The application and more information can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.