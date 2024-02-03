Daniel Donaldson (“Dan”), loving and devoted husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 12, 2024.

He was loved by his community, and all who met him. He was an accomplished athlete, playing semiprofessional hockey in Boston, loved to ski, and was an avid tennis player. He was a talented chef, working with family in his youth at the Provincetown Inn, and worked his way up to vice president of marketing of Hallsmith Sysco food services. He was a kind, loving man, who strove to be the best version of himself each day. He will be missed by many.

Dan leaves behind his wife, Kathryn Lang Donaldson; his children, Kelsey Donaldson Lang, Sue Donaldson, Andrew Donaldson, and Greg Leland; his sister, Ann Donaldson; and his grandchildren, Jack Meaney, Deacon Leland, Owen Donaldson, Killian Leland, and Evelyn Donaldson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, where Dan loved to spend his days with friends. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.