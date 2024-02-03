The family is sad to announce the passing of Peter Ames Eldredge, of Christiantown Road, West Tisbury, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Peter passed in his sleep after a lengthy battle with complications due to cancer surgery.

A co-founder of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Workers Guild, Peter lived most of his 70 years on the Island, and was esteemed as a boatbuilder, woodworker, sailor, and fisherman.

The son of Island architect Joseph Eldredge, Peter is survived by his mother, Jody; his brother, Stephen; and his cousin, Rob.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.