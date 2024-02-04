Boys basketball clinches top spot

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys basketball team clinched at least a share of the Cape and Islands league title with a win over Nantucket on Saturday.

The boys team came out hot taking a 7 – 0 lead to start the game and never looked back, beating their rivals 60-47.

if the Vineyarders win either of their two remaining league games — against Cape Cod Academy or Monomoy High School — they will be outright champs. The purple and white will take on Cape Cod Academy on Tuesday to do just that.

Coach MIke Joyce said that senior Sam Zack came out “red hot” against Nantucket, scoring 18 first half points and hitting four shots from behind the three-point line. Nate Story, Landon Lepine and Josh Lake chipped in 14 first half points combined to give the Vineyard a 34-22 lead at the half. Despite some foul trouble late, their lead grew to as many as 17 at its highest. Joyce said that Kaio DaCosta provided some key minutes off the bench when Landon Lepine picked up his fourth foul early in the 3rd quarter.

The Vineyarders get a little revenge after losing to Nantucket at a rivalry matchup at TD Garden last month. The Whalers took that one with a score of 67 – 59.

The Vineyard boys are now 12-3 and ranked in the top ten of division 3 basketball. Their next home game is Tuesday at home at 4:30.