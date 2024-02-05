Fly tying get-togethers return

Fly fishermen, would-be fly fishermen, and generally bored people who would like to listen to other bored fishermen tell stories, your opportunity to get out of the house is at hand.

The Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club fly-tying evening get-togethers resume at 7 pm on Tuesday, February 6, and continue every Tuesday evening until April and the arrival of the first striped bass. This is an opportunity to learn the techniques needed to turn feathers, tinsel, and hooks into an irresistible combination from some of the Island’s most experienced fly rod anglers. Or, just come and hang out and tie flies with other like-minded people.

The weekly sessions, organized by renowned Island fly fisherman Cooper (Coop) Gilkes, provide a welcome off-season refuge for becalmed fishermen waiting for spring. Each week, one tier will describe how he or she ties a specific fly. Participants must supply their own fly-tying materials and equipment.

The tying schedule (subject to change) is Feb. 6, Coop (sand eel); Feb. 13, Joe Rogers (Rip Squid); Feb. 20, Donald O’Shaughnessy (Sempre Fly); Feb. 28, Cooper Fersen (epoxy sand eel/silverside), March 5, Liz Packer (Ray’s fly or flatwing); March 12, Rob Morrison (Popovic’s Holo-flies); March 19, Jamie Boyle (albie/bonito fly); March 26, (TBA).

The sessions are open to the public. There is a $10 fee. Students are free. For more information, call Coop at 508-627-3909. The clubhouse is located off Third Street, 265 The Boulevard, Edgartown.