The Engler family of Oak Bluffs mourns the loss of William August Engler IV, who passed away on Jan. 23, 2024, at the age of 25, after a valiant struggle with drug addiction and mental health issues. Despite their profound grief, the family remains committed to continuing the fight against these challenges.

He was a cherished son to William and Sharon Engler of Oak Bluffs, and a beloved brother to Rose, 24, Owen, 22, Jack, 17, and Lucy, 14.

A memorial reception for William will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 3 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., in Oak Bluffs. His funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 1:30 pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 238 Main St., in Vineyard Haven. A graveside gathering will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of this paper. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.