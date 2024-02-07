Alden Robert Perry

Anna Perry and Robert Perry of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Alden Robert Perry, on Jan. 29, 2024, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Alden weighed 8 pounds, 2.7 ounces.

James Arthur MacInnes

Kelly Bowse and Ted MacInnes of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, James Arthur MacInnes, on Jan. 30, 2024, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. James weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.



Malcolm Scott McManamy

Melissa McManamy and Michael McManamy of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Malcolm Scott McManamy, on Feb. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Malcolm weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Llewellyn Birch Walkis

Carla Walkis and Christian Walkis of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Llewellyn Birch Walkis, on Feb. 3, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Llewellyn weighed 8 pounds.



Tolli William Painter

Abigail Sonvster and Justin Painter of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Tolli William Painter, on Feb. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Tolli weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.