Court Report: Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024

Jan. 29

Josue Deolivera, Vineyard Haven; 24, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding violation: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 1

Lawrence Vance, Edgartown; 61, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended commercial driver’s license, suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Patrick Kelly, Edgartown; 67, no inspection/sticker, state highway traffic violation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, not in possession of vehicle registration: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Michael Ferrone, Oak Bluffs; 76, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, state highway traffic violation: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 2

Carlos Barosa, Edgartown; 29, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Lorenilda Silvia, Vineyard Haven; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, state highway traffic violation: Case closed.

Josilucle Santos, Vineyard Haven; 38, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: Case closed.

Paul Conroy, Edgartown; 36, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: Continued to pretrial hearing.