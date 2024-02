Looking for a fun outing for the kids on a cold winter day? Then fly over to the Fairies and Dragons Party at Oak Bluffs library. Kids will partake in activities and games about fairies, dragons, and other mythical creatures, like Shrinky Dink fairies and dragons, Feed the Dragon, Dragon Egg Spoon Race, Wandmaking, and more. The party is geared for children ages 2 through 8, but all ages are welcome. Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 to 11:30 am.