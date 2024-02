Teri Culletto of Vineyard Baker is teaching a special Valentine’s Day hands-on focaccia class. All pairs are welcome: couples, friends, or family. Culletto will lead participants through the steps necessary to make their very own focaccia, from start to finish. All pairs will take home two freshly made loaves with a design of their own creation. Friday, Feb. 9, 5 to 7 pm, Trustees’ FARM Institute, Edgartown. Price is $64 for a member pair; $80 for a nonmember pair.