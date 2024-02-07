Poet’s Corner: Requiem for a Right Whale

Requiem for a Right Whale

By Jeffrey Agnoli

Beloved cetacean

hogtied with fishing line

before washing up

on the shore

not so many yards

from our

fossil-fueled road

you must have rolled

and thrashed

and if we were looking

we would have seen

the planet’s grid of light

flicker and dim

as you passed

towed to Moshup’s realm

place of ancient wisdom

your carcass shimmers

and sends a new light

into the components

of the divine

we share.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.