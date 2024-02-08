Community College holding info sessions 

As the academic year for high school students settles into its last semester, Cape Cod Community College (4Cs) will provide three free information sessions for parents and students, covering everything families need to know about applying and enrolling at 4Cs.

A Zoom session from 7 to 8 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 13, will provide general information for families to learn more about 4Cs.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Thursday, Feb. 22, the college will host an open house, with events based on educating families on specific educational offerings. Families will be able to ask questions of 4Cs faculty. These will take place on the college’s West Barnstable campus, from 2 to 4 pm.

Each event is free, and preregistration is required for each event.

More information on how to apply, book campus tours, request information, and learn about specific programs can be found at capecod.edu/admissions.