Impressions of M.V. from a granddaughter

To the Editor:

I would like to share this school project my granddaughter, Hannah Nelson-Unczur, wrote. She is 9 years old, and lives in the western part of our state. She plays the piano, loves to hike, cook, and draw, loves corgis, and her favorite colors are pink and purple. This just touched my heart: her impressions and insight.

Linda Unczur

Vineyard Haven

Summer on Martha’s Vineyard

“Dad, do you know where my teal shorts went?” I asked Dad.

“No!” Dad yelled back. It was almost the end of summer, and we were going to my grandma’s house on Martha’s Vineyard. I couldn’t wait to see Grandma. My brother was in his room packing his bags. First I grabbed my bag. Then I put my pillow, stuffed animals, and clothes in. A few hours later we were all packed, and backing out of the driveway. The whole time I was gazing out the window and listening to the radio scratch out.

When we got to the dock, we got our bags and hopped on the boat. The first thing we did was go up to the deck and smell the fresh, clean salt air. The boat was loud and crowded, and the horns almost sounded bigger than the Titanic (the difference is this ship won’t sink). The whole ocean was right underneath my feet. I felt like I was looking at the whole Atlantic Ocean.

When we finally got off the boat, we got in my uncle’s truck and drove to Grandma’s house. In a few minutes we were there; as soon as we walked in the house we gave Grandma a hug. Then my brother and I looked through the fridge, and saw celery and cream cheese, grapes, cherries, strawberries, and kiwis. Once my brother and I had a snack, we got beach stuff and drove to the beach.

When we got there, I buried myself in the warm sand, played in the cool water, and made a huge sand castle. Finally we were done at the beach, and went back to Grandma’s house. We hung our wet beach stuff up to dry. I wonder if we’ll come back next year? I thought, I can’t wait to see!