Dorothy Francoeur (“Dottie”) of Oak Bluffs passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2024. She was 79. Dottie and her wife, Pat Cooke, lived here part-time since 2001, and became full-time residents in 2021. Dottie and Pat met in New York, and were together for 42 years. They married in Oak Bluffs in 2008.

Dottie had her own property management business in New York, where she specialized in helping small properties with her practical experience, hands-on style, attention to detail, love of problemsolving, and ability to see both the big picture and the small. She was capable, reliable, and responsive, and was respected by all she worked with. She was still working remotely with several clients at the time of her passing.

Dottie was kind and loving, a warm, witty, and insightful person with a straightforward style. She had high standards and strong opinions. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a wonderful laugh. She enjoyed DIY projects, long walks, taking care of the things she valued, and, not surprisingly, even cleaning and ironing. Her sense of adventure was reflected in her series of Vespa scooters. Her interests included photography, model trains, and puzzles. She loved being a parishioner of the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in New York. Over the years she and Pat enjoyed the company of several dogs, many cats, and one lucky little white mouse. She loved coffee enough that it deserves a mention. She and Pat were constant companions and best friends.

Dottie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Florence Francoeur. She leaves her wife, Pat (Johnson) Cooke of Oak Bluffs; her brother, Roger (Lindasue) Francoeur of Florida; her sister-in-law, Carol (Glenn Andrews) Borselle of Oak Bluffs; nephews, Jay (Christopher Dyer) Borselle of Whitman, Christopher (Brittney Coulombe) Borselle of Oak Bluffs, and Scott (Shannon) Francoeur of Dania Beach, Fla.; nieces, Dawn (Kevin) Ripple of Abilene, Texas, Debra (Rob) Hollander of McKinney, Texas, and Jill (Gary) Myers of Clarkson, Mich.; great-nephews, Nathaniel Borselle and Jared Ripple; and great-nieces, Leona Borselle, Julianna Ripple, Janelle Ripple, Kylie Hollander, Keira Hollander, Stella Francoeur, Sierra Francoeur, Bailey Myers, and Piper Myers.

Dottie was greatly loved, and will be greatly missed.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.