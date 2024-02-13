Kenneth C. Pailler Jr., 77, died on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. He was a devoted partner of more than 30 years to Arlene M. Connolly, originally of Canton.

Born In Boston, he was the son of Kenneth C. and Carolyn J. (Jolda) Pailler. He was a 1964 graduate of Framingham North High School, and attended Worcester Junior College and the University of New Hampshire. In his youth he was involved in many sports such as football and hockey, and loved long, adventurous snowmobile trips through remote parts of Quebec and northern New England.

Kenneth started his picture-framing career with the family-owned and -operated Framingham Art Center, and then went on to build his own business, Sharon Custom Framing, which he ran for nearly 35 years.

He lived and worked in Oak Bluffs, with his life partner Arlene for 25 years, enjoying fishing, going out on the boat, Scrabble, bowling, and enjoying his community of friends and family. He was the founding member of Easy Riders Snowmobile Club of Marlborough.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Stephen and his wife Nancie Pailler of Grafton, Karen (Pailler) and her husband Rusty Bent of Sudbury, Sharon Pailler of Glenwood Springs, Colo., and Michael and his wife Christine Pailler of Easton; his grandchildren, Jordyn, Blake, Allison, Andrew, Joseph, Nathan, Owen, Cameron, and Meghan; and his brothers, Robert and David Pailler of Framingham. Kenneth was also a doting pet parent to Mushka, Amber, Mieux, and Lily.

A celebration of his life will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue of Martha’s Vineyard, online at secondchanceanimalrescuemv.org, or to the Easy Riders Snowmobile Club of Marlborough, online at bit.ly/SAM_donate.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com.