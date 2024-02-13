Night Out for Nonprofits announced

On Saturday, March 16, community members are invited to MVY Radio’s fourth annual Night Out for Nonprofits, celebrating the work and representatives of local nonprofit organizations.

The event will take place at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, beginning with a pre-event cocktail hour at 5:30 pm for nonprofit organization representatives. Doors will be open to the general public for live music at 7 pm. A donation of $20 is suggested. All donations will go to the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative, to fund educational programs benefiting Island nonprofits.

“Our role at MVNC is to bring together the many nonprofit organizations on Martha’s Vineyard and help provide needed support and education,” the executive director for the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative, Jackie Friedman, said in a press release. “Funds raised through this event will allow us to bring training on subjects like governance, board development, and fundraising to the leaders of local nonprofits.”