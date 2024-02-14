Better management needed for Chilmark tennis courts

To the Editor:

We received the Chilmark Community Center (CCC) tennis email of Feb. 7, and are writing to correct several misstatements in that email regarding the proposed bylaw being brought to the town of Chilmark. We are living in a world where falsehoods that are not quickly challenged and corrected can easily become accepted and regarded as truth, and so here we are writing to respond to those false statements.

It is important to understand the origins of this bylaw. Although it is true that the tennis courts have historically been part of the CCC summer program, and the responsibility of the Chilmark town affairs council (CTAC), in recent years, CTAC has failed to address the concerns of the large and growing year-round tennis community, both during the summer and nonsummer months. It was this failure that prompted the tennis community of year-round residents, together with concerned summer tennis players, to join in this “bylaw initiative” to improve the tennis program and the management of the tennis courts.

It was never the intent of the bylaw, nor does it say that the courts would be left “without oversight, and leaving no power with the town or its voters.” Nor is it true that the courts “will be removed from the CCC summer youth or adult programs.” In fact, the bylaw initiative envisions that these courts will continue to be an integral part of the summer and year-round programs, while ensuring improved tennis programming, oversight, and court maintenance for all.

The email signed by the CTAC also falsely asserts that the bylaw would create a special committee that is accountable to no one regarding the management and use of the tennis courts. This is, in fact, what the current situation is, with the CTAC poorly managing the tennis program without any transparency or accountability.

What the bylaw says is exactly the opposite of the CCC tennis email assertion. This bylaw would allow for a committee chosen by the town to oversee the tennis courts, that would be required to comply with Massachusetts Open Meeting laws — complete transparency, and subject to financial review by the town and the town’s finance committee.

Much like almost every township in the country that has a parks and recreation committee, Chilmark would have a committee accountable to the voters regarding the use of a town asset. Currently, CTAC oversees the court, and is not accountable to the voters of Chilmark. That has resulted in a situation where the tennis community’s needs and requests — including many of the year-round Chilmark residents — were not being met, including the courts falling into disrepair and Island youth being excluded from many opportunities to participate. It has been made very clear to CTAC that the committee created by the bylaw would work with CTAC to coordinate the use of the courts in both the CCC camp and adult summer programs.

The petition for a community-based committee to manage the town’s tennis courts has well over 100 signatures, and is reflective of deep support, interest, and concern for the future of a strong and successful Chilmark tennis program. Those proposing the bylaw continue to be willing to engage with conversations on how that could and should happen. Unfortunately, some on CTAC have refused to engage in conversation, and instead send falsehoods and fear into our community. Truth and facts are important. Let’s make every effort to provide accurate and honest information to our community, and to understand the best way forward for Chilmark.

Marcy Gringlas and Joel Greenberg

Chilmark