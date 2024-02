“I feel like dancing, dancing — dancing the night away.” Leo Sayer was on point. Dancing is not only fun, but great exercise as well. Join Tessa Permar as she leads a lively dance class for people of all body types and abilities. Class will include music and solo movement (no partner dancing), and will feature fun warm-ups, gentle strength building, stretching, and a combination of choreography. Chilmark library, Saturdays, Feb. 17 and 24, 1 pm.