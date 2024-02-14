Edgartown: The Attic, Little House Café, Town MV, and Bunch of Grapes

Happy mid-February. As I write this, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. When I was in college, we always went back to school on Super Bowl Sunday. In January. Now it’s just about halfway through February. It’s funny the things you remember. Insignificant data that is useless, taking up much-needed space in my brain. I can remember that, but in the meantime, I’m forgetting why I walked into a room half the time. Go figure.

The Attic in Vineyard Haven is celebrating Black History Month this month by showcasing its selection of Uncle Nearest whiskeys. These exceptional spirits pay homage to the legacy of Nathan (“Nearest”) Green, an African American master distiller whose contributions to the whiskey industry are invaluable. By featuring Uncle Nearest whiskeys on its menu, the Attic honors Nearest Green’s pioneering spirit, craftsmanship, and enduring impact on American whiskeymaking history. They also have half-price appetizers from 4 to 6 pm daily. The Attic is located at 82 Main St. on the second floor in Vineyard Haven, 508-687-9448 and theatticmv.com.

Little House Café is thrilled to announce its exclusive Black History Month Wine Dinner in collaboration with Sipping Sense on Feb. 15. Sipping Sense is a business and community created by Stephanie Browne, wine industry veteran and lover of all things cooking, cocktail, and dining. The joy of helping others discover wines to love is the core of Sipping Sense. Guests are invited to indulge in an unforgettable culinary journey, featuring four expertly curated courses paired with wines from producers of color. “We are excited to host a special Wine Dinner in honor of Black History Month,” says Brook Katzen, owner of Little House Café. “This event is an opportunity to celebrate diversity, and showcase the talents of producers of color in the wine industry.”

The cost of the event is $105 per person, which includes a four-course meal with wine pairings. The menu includes a Golden Beet Salad paired with a 2020 Knights Bridge Sauvignon Blanc, Cajun Shrimp Skewers paired with a 2020 Longevity Wines Rose of Pinot Noir, New Orleans Gumbo paired with a 2021 Brown Estate Chaos Theory, and Flourless Chocolate Cake paired with an Intercept Cabernet Sauvignon. Reservations for this exclusive event can be made by phone at 508-687-9794, by email at littlehousemv@gmail.com, or through their online ordering system at the link on their website.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Missie LaBell on Feb. 14, Jil Matrisciano Loughman on Feb. 15, Erik Bruguiere on Feb. 16, and Caroline Moffet and Jerry Fritz on Feb. 17.

Town MV is once again offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Per a press release, with a renewed commitment to providing fun and delicious experiences, Town invites patrons to indulge in a delectable array of dishes every Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 am until 3 pm. Patrons can get cozy by the fire, or revel at the bar. Stay tuned for upcoming themed brunches including a Taylor Swift–inspired brunch, as well as a drag brunch for Pride Month.

The MVRHS class of 1984 is planning its 40th class reunion for June 1 at the P.A. Club. There is a Facebook page for planning purposes, so if you’re reading this and were a member of the class of 1984, head on over to the “MVRHS CLASS OF 1984 40 Year Reunion June 1, 2024” Facebook page to find out the details and sign up to attend. Or email me at ggardnermv@gmail.com, and I can get you in touch with the people planning the fun. Man, I’m old.

There is a Sheep-Shearing Shindig on Feb. 17, from 11 am to 1 pm, at the Ag Hall. All ages are welcome to this shearing demonstration by Siri Swanson of Yankee Rock Farm. The event is co-hosted by Slough Farm and the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. Free; no registration required.

Bunch of Grapes is hosting a book club on Monday, Feb. 19, at 5 pm. Join them for a casual book group focusing on a different popular fiction selection each month. Lynn Van Auken, librarian and literacy specialist, will guide each month’s open discussion. Come to one or to all. This event is free and open to the public; no sign-up required. All book club selections are 20 percent off through the day of the event. This month’s book is “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride.

That about does it for now. I hope you all have a great week. I hope one of the teams wins the Super Bowl tonight. But mostly I hope the ads are entertaining.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.