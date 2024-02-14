Oak Bluffs: Friday Reset, ‘Twelfth Night,’ film screenings, and Oak Bluffs history

“In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute.” —Thurgood Marshall, first African American U.S. Supreme Court justice

This quote touched me. We watch the news and see war’s toll on our fellow humans in Ukraine and Gaza, and the suffering of migrants trying to find a safe place to live. We are all humans on this planet — it seems so simple to understand, and yet the problems are so hard to solve. Sometimes it feels hard to be an optimist in this world, then I read words like that from someone who sacrificed and persevered for the greater good, and it strengthens my resolve to keep the faith.

Last Friday I went to the M.V. Museum for the Friday Reset, from 5 to 8 pm. It was a lovely way to wrap up the workweek, in a lovely spot. The view of the sun setting over Vineyard Haven harbor was breathtaking from the museum. Friends gathered around tables filled with games, Del and Jen Araujo were there with light bites from Aquila, and Ray Whitaker led a round of Island-based trivia that was really fun. Check it out; each Friday will bring something different to enjoy.

Be sure to also check out the “Clifford” exhibit at the museum. It is interactive, informative, and fun. The main exhibit room is a mini-playground, with really fun activities, and a climb-and-slide structure for the little ones.

Welcome to Courtney and Jarrett Campbell’s daughter, Cecelia Lyn! She was born on Jan. 16, joining big brother Logan!

It is high school musical time! The MVRHS Performing Arts Department will perform a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Twelfth Night” over four days, starting Thursday, Feb. 15. With Brooke Ditchfield directing, and musical direction by Abigail Chandler, choreography by Ken Romero, and a live pit band conducted by Stephanie Aurenz, this has promise to be one of the great productions that our high school is known for! Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

Our town mourns the tragic loss of August Engler on Jan. 23 at the age of 25. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 3 pm, at the P.A. Club. I’m sure his grieving family would appreciate feeling all the love and support that the Oak Bluffs community can give.

Alison Cohen let me know that the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs are holding a book drive on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Please bring books ONLY, in very good condition. Fiction and nonfiction for children, teens, and adults will be welcomed. All proceeds benefit library programs, materials, and supplies — so please donate!

Get ready for the Oscars! The library is showing Oscar-nominated films on Saturdays at 4 pm until Oscar night on March 10. You can call to find out what the film of the week will be: 508-693-9433.

M.V. Museum is presenting a virtual program about Oak Bluffs history on Feb. 19, with Andrew Patch, president of the M.V. Camp Meeting Association. Andrew has uncovered information about the early African American and Wampanoag residents of the Campground, including photos showing Howard University singers on the porch of a cottage on Wamsutta Avenue in 1883. He will talk about the removal of over a dozen cottages from the Campground by 1914. Join the program at 2 pm by registering at mvmuseum.org/patch.

Sending birthday hugs to Donna Hopson and Kate Hennigan on the 15th! Kathy Farrissey and Bella Morais celebrate on the 16th. Jane Cecilio and Garrison Viera share their birthdays on the 17th. Lukas Olender turns 2 on the 17th, to the delight of Grandma Janet Sylvia, Great-Grandma Judy Pachico, and all his adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sing “Happy Birthday” to Kendall Robinson and Carrie Tankard on Feb. 18, and sending hugs to Lynn Rebello for Joelzy’s birthday, also the 18th. Feb. 19 is a holiday to commemorate the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and George Washington (Feb. 22). Our very-much-missed Island bluesman Maynard Silva shares the 20th with Trevor Noah. Two heroes of American civil rights share the same birthday on Feb. 21: John Lewis and Nina Simone.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.