Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 5 – 9, 2024

Edgartown

Feb. 5, Marie Guerini, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 452 Week 43 to Susan Heiden for $2,800.

Feb. 5, Marie Guerini, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 515 Week 43 to Ana M. Lackey for $2,262.

Feb. 5, Marie Guerini, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 517 Week 43 to Gavin Davis for $2,262.

Feb. 5, Marie Guerini, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 208 Week 41 to Daniel J. Larkosh for $2,950.

Feb. 5, Stephen C. Degurski and Michael E. Begay sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 460 Week 35 to Maureen L. Berman and Barry Berman for $27,500.

Feb. 9, Paul F. McDonough Jr. sold 11 North Neck Road to Amadeus Naumann for $3,000,000.

Feb. 9, Dale Hamson and Andrea Hamson sold 7 Katama Drive to Lewis Real Estate Services LLC for $4,465,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 8, Sandra M. Lippens sold 145 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to Deon Thomas and Emily Thomas for $800,000.

Feb. 9, Anthony Bernard, as representative of the Estate of William Joseph Bernard, sold 24 Shawmut Ave. to Caleb Caldwell, trustee of Caleb Caldwell 2021 Trust, for $752,516.

Feb. 9, Allan A. Debettencourt Jr. and Joseph Manuel Debennencourt, trustees of Debettencourt-Evergreen Family Trust, sold 0 Oriental Ave. to Keisha McClellan for $409,000.

Feb. 9, Capebuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 31 Double Ox Road to Konrad L. Dawson and Dedra Dawson for $1,767,926.56.