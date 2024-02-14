Services Saturday, Sunday for William August Engler

The journey of William August Engler, our hero, through life was a testament to his unwavering resolve and boundless optimism, even in the face of adversity.

August was born on Sept. 13, 1998. It was an awe-inspiring day, when the sky above Philadelphia was painted a brilliant blue, and our hearts filled with joy. Cake-E-Toot’s (August’s baby nickname) beautiful blue eyes and radiant smile became a source of light for August’s parents as they embarked on the adventure of parenthood. With his Coohwie Blankie safely by his side, they ventured to Connecticut when August was just 9 months old. It was the beginning of their journey together, one that would take the growing family coast to coast, to Mexico, Hawaii, Costa Rica, and beyond.

After Connecticut, August and his family moved to Tacoma, Wash., his father Bill’s hometown, to be close to family and friends. Nestled on the shores of Puget Sound in the small community of Dash Point, August’s childhood was filled with the simple pleasures of life by the sea. From fishing on the doorstep of his grandparent’s beachfront home to spending hours gazing at bald eagles, to his fun-filled s’mores at Cousin Camp, his early years were a tapestry of love, laughter, and the joy of discovery.

The lush landscapes of Martha’s Vineyard became Auggie’s playground during his adolescence. His passion for fishing, biking, skiing, and exploring the great outdoors was undiminished by physical challenges, a testament to his resilience and zest for life. Despite battling mental health and substance use disorder, August’s spirit remained unbroken. His mantra of “The best is yet to come!” was a beacon of hope, not just for him but for all of us.

August’s aspirations for the future were bright, with dreams of college firmly within his grasp. His enrollment at Worcester State University for the spring semester of 2024 symbolized a new chapter that promised to unfold.

Fate had other plans, and August’s journey on this earth came to an untimely end on January 23, 2024. Another young life brought to an end at the hands of mental health and substance abuse. But once again, August never gave up; he donated his heart, liver, pancreas, and both kidneys so other individuals and their families, friends, and communities could live on.

August’s memory is cherished by his loving parents, Bill and Sharon Engler; his siblings, Rose, Owen, Jack, and Lucy; his devoted grandparents, Jacquie and Ray Witherrite; and a circle of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whose lives he enriched immeasurably.

As we prepare to celebrate August’s life, we invite the community to join us in honoring a soul whose light shone brightly, a beacon of courage and hope.

The memorial of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 3 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in Oak Bluffs. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 1 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church, at 238 Main St. in Tisbury.

In remembrance of August, we encourage contributions to the William August Engler Scholarship Fund, https://bold.org/funds/william-august-engler-memorial-scholarship-fund, aimed at supporting MVRHS graduates who, like August, have faced mental health and/or substance use challenges, and continue to pursue their dreams of college or trade school. Let us honor August’s memory by supporting others in never giving up on their dreams, embodying his spirit, because “The best is yet to come!”