MVRHS graduate earns doctoral degree

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduate Kofi A. Cash successfully defended his dissertation and completed his doctoral degree on Feb. 7 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Cash earned his doctorate (D.S.c) in healthcare leadership.

The title of Cash’s dissertation is: “Does CEO Education Matter? The Relationship Between Doctoral-Educated Hospital CEOs and Organization Performance.” Cash’s oral dissertation defense is available on YouTube: https://lnkd.in/dRn8B_yi

After graduating from MVRHS, Cash earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the Commonwealth Honors College at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a master’s degree in health policy and the evaluative clinical sciences from Dartmouth Medical School. Cash also completed a certificate in healthcare leadership from Cornell University.

Cash will be relocating to the Boston area in March, where he will be continuing his career as a healthcare executive and hospital operator. He still spends time on the Vineyard.