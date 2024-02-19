Frederick Jackson Jr. (“Fred”), a man who could turn any gathering into a party, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, holding the hand of his wife and life partner, Yvonne. He was 77 years old.

Just days before, on Super Bowl Sunday, Fred’s hospital stay turned into his last hurrah, buzzing with friends and laughter. It was a fitting finale for a life filled with merriment. Whether carving turns on the ski slopes, crushing rivals on the tennis court, talking trash at the card table, his eternal quest for the perfect golf swing, or swaying to the music at a jazz concert, his infectious spirit and warmth were his signature moves. Fred had a knack for making you feel welcome and instantly connected, forming lifelong bonds wherever he went.

Born on Jan. 5, 1947, as the only child of Frederick Jackson and Evelyn Reed in East Orange, N.J., Fred was a natural-born scholar. His brilliance earned him a full scholarship that brought him to the vibrant city of Chicago, where he graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in psychology.

Life took him to IBM, where he spent nearly 30 years, starting in sales and moving to the mergers and acquisitions team. Success never dulled his desire to give back, and his ambitions extended far beyond the corporate world. Fred passionately served his community, wearing many hats — chairman of the board for the YMCA of Greater Miami and Carrfour Supportive Housing, several leadership roles in the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and the United Way, a dedicated member of the Orange Bowl committee, a trustee at Florida Memorial University and the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, actively involved in 100 Black Men, and a longtime member of Sigma Pi Phi fraternity (Boule).

He dreamt of reaching Machu Picchu, but his most remarkable adventure was the one he shared with his wife, Yvonne. Together, they built a love-filled life, co-running the “Jackson Center for Exceptional Grandchildren” for D.J. and Noah. You could easily find Fred creating memories with the boys that will forever be cherished.

To his children, Doug and Cortney, Fred was more than just a father; he was a role model and a constant source of love and support. They remember him as a magnet for friendship and a gentleman, leaving them with a legacy of unwavering devotion.

Fred was, and always will be, a charismatic soul who touched countless lives with his gentle spirit. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne; children, Doug (Roni) and Cortney; grandsons, Frederick (“D.J.”) and Noah, and a vast network of extended family and friends.

Instead of flowers, Fred requested donations, made in his name, to Florida Memorial University. Education was a cause Fred cared deeply about, and your contributions will continue his legacy of supporting the university’s work.

As the sun sets on his chapter, be sure to raise a glass, share a story, and remember the man who showed us how to live life to the fullest. Fred Jackson Jr., you will be deeply missed.