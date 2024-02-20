Vineyard preps for presidential primaries

Islanders will have their chance in an upcoming primary election on March 5 to vote for who they want to see on the ballot during the state presidential election this fall.

The last day to register to vote is on Saturday, Feb. 24. This is also the last day for voters to change their political party for the primary, which needs to be done at least 10 days before the primary. The last day to apply to vote by mail is on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Meanwhile, March 4 is the last day to apply for an in-person absentee ballot.

Early voting kicks off on Feb. 24. According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website, the three political parties recognized in the state for primary ballots are the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties.

All registered voters can vote in the primary and do not need to be enrolled in a political party.

According to Edgartown town clerk Karen Medeiros, presidential candidates not enrolled in the aforementioned parties will appear in the general election but not the primary ballots. That means an independent candidate, like Robert Kennedy Jr. — who made a splash with a Super Bowl ad earlier this month — would need to hold out until November for a chance to receive votes.

Here is the polling information by town.

Aquinnah

The presidential primary election is on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 am to 8 pm at Aquinnah Town Hall at 955 State Road.

Early in-person voting for the primary takes place at the Aquinnah Town Offices also on 955 State Road during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 to 11 am and 3 to 5 pm.

Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 1, from 1 to 3 pm.

Chilmark

The presidential primary election is on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 am to 8 pm at Chilmark Community Center at 520 South Road.

Early in-person voting for the primary takes place at Chilmark Town Hall at 401 Middle Road during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 to 11 am and 3 to 5 pm.

Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 1, from 1 to 3 pm.

Edgartown

The presidential primary election is on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 am to 8 pm at Edgartown Town Hall at 70 Main Street.

Early in-person voting for the primary takes place at the town hall during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 1, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Oak Bluffs

The presidential primary election is on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 am to 8 pm at Oak Bluffs Public Library’s meeting room at 56R School Street.

Early in-person voting for the primary takes place at Oak Bluffs Town Hall at 56 School Street during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 1, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Tisbury

The presidential primary election is on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 am to 8 pm at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility at 215 Spring Street.

Early in-person voting for the primary takes place at the emergency services facility during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 1, from 12 pm to 4 pm.

West Tisbury

The presidential primary election is on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 am to 8 pm at the West Tisbury Public Safety Building at 455 State Road.

Early in-person voting for the primary takes place at the public safety building during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 1, from 8 to 11 am.

Who’s on the primary ballot?

On the Democratic primary ballot, the presidential candidates are President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, and Marianne Williamson. Williamson has dropped out of the presidential race.

On the Republican primary ballot, the presidential candidates are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former President Donald Trump. Haley and Trump are the only Republican presidential candidates still in the race.

On the Libertarian primary ballot, the presidential candidates are Jacob George Hornberger, Michael D. Rectenwald, Chase Russell Oliver, Michael Ter Maat, and Lars Damian Mapstead.

Each ballot also has a list of candidates for state committee and town committee for the parties.