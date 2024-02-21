Are you built for stilts?

Built on Stilts, the Island’s community dance and performance festival, is accepting registrations for participating artists of all stripes, now through July 1. The annual festival will celebrate its 28th season from August 8 to 10 and 17 to 19 at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs. Choreographers, musicians, storytellers, poets, puppeteers, comics, actors, circus performers, martial artists, fitness fiends, mimes, and more are invited to sign up.

For more details and to register, visit builtonstilts.org. Contact Abby Bender at builtonstilts97@gmail.com with any questions.